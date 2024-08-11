Home policy

A fire has broken out at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian President Zelenskyj blames Putin’s country.

Zaporizhia – According to Russian sources, a fire broke out in the cooling system of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, southern Ukraine, on Sunday evening (11 August). The Moscow-appointed governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that there had previously been a Ukrainian attack on the area surrounding the power plant, the state agency Cup reported. However, there is no danger as all blocks of the nuclear power plant have been shut down.

A report by Ukrainian Pravda According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, reported that the Central NPP was operating as usual and that the Russians had probably set fire to a large number of tires in the cooling tower. “This could be a provocation or an attempt to incite panic in the right-bank settlements,” the head explained.

Fire at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: Selenskyj accuses Russia of “blackmail” in Ukraine war

The Ukrainian President Zelensky reacted to the Russian report. “From the city of Nikopol we see that the occupiers have set fire to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” said Selenyky on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The radiation levels are currently normal, the Ukrainian president continued. Nevertheless, Selenskyj declared: “However, as long as Russian terrorists retain control of the nuclear power plant, the situation is not normal and cannot be.” He accuses Russia of destroying the power plant in Ukraine War “solely to blackmail Ukraine, the whole of Europe and the world.”

Russia reports a fire at the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine (archive photo) © Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine is now waiting for an international response and a response from the International Atomic Energy Agency: “Russia must be held accountable for this.”

UN has called for Russia to withdraw from nuclear power plant in Ukraine

The U.N.In July, the UN General Assembly last called for Russia to withdraw from the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Moscow must return the power plant to the full control of the Ukrainian authorities, the United Nations resolution said. Germany, among others, had introduced the resolution.

In the In April, the last reactor of the important nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine had to be shut down due to shelling to be put into cold mode – like five other reactors before. Europe’s most powerful nuclear power plant, with almost six gigawatts, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the start of Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine – and later mined.

It has come under fire several times, which has led to increased international concern about a nuclear accident. Both warring parties repeatedly accuse each other of wanting to provoke an incident. Due to the danger, the power plant was shut down in September 2022.

Ukrainian Kursk Offensive: International Atomic Energy Agency warns of nuclear accident

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the IAEA has repeatedly warned of the danger of a nuclear accident. Most recently, in light of the large-scale Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region in western Russia, there were warnings of fighting near the Kursk power plant.

“At this point, I would like to call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with potentially serious radiological consequences,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday, referring to fighting near the Kursk nuclear power plant. (pav with dpa)