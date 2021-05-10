A fire, visible for more than two kilometers around, it was declared on Monday in the compound of the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, the third holy place of Islam, where thousands of faithful were gathered for night prayer, according to AFP journalists .
For the moment, the cause of the fire was unknown. During the day, clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in the sector left more than 300 injured.
News in development
.
