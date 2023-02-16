Genoa – The fire that destroyed the top floor of a building in via Piacenza two nights ago was allegedly caused by a gas torch used for waterproofing the roof. This is the hypothesis on which the prosecutor of Genoa is investigating which in the next few hours will open a file for manslaughter fire.

In the viewfinder the works carried out by the workers of the company Fb srl which they were repositioning the gutter and waterproofing the roof.



According to investigators, the gas torch would have been placed still incandescent. The tool was confiscated as well as the completely destroyed apartment and by whom, in the afternoon, “holes” had been reported in the ceiling.

96 people were displaced by the fire. In these hours, the recovery operations of basic necessities (medicines, clothes, valuables in general) from homes are underway, conducted exclusively by the firefighters for safety reasons.