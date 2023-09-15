Home page World

From: John Welte

Split

The fire brigades at the scene in front of the tunnel portal © Fire Department St. Jodok – Vals

The construction site of the Brenner Base Tunnel near Innsbruck was evacuated on Thursday evening because of a kilometer-long cloud of smoke.

Steinach am Brenner – A fire alarm in the construction site of the Brenner base tunnel near Steinach am Brenner (Tyrol) caused a large-scale operation by the fire brigades on site in Austria on Thursday evening. According to the operations manager of the Steinach volunteer fire department, Thomas Triendl, an electric motor could have started to burn for the smoke that was reported around 7:45 p.m.

Motor of a conveyor belt system caught fire

An automatic extinguishing device on the machine apparently extinguished the fire immediately. No one was in danger, the police said in the evening. Michael Knapp, project manager for the Wolf construction lot, told the Tyrolean daily newspaperat this point there were 30 to 40 people in the section between Steinach and Gries am Brenner.

Most of them left the tunnel on their own. The other workers were evacuated from both sides of the tunnel. Around 150 to 200 women and men from the surrounding Steinach fire departments came to the scene.

The Tyrol State Police Directorate reported: “According to the control center of the Brenner Base Tunnel, there were no people in the danger area.” According to the special alarm plan of the alerted fire departments, the investigation in the tunnel had begun under the direction of the operations manager of the Steinach am Brenner volunteer fire department. “After a team from the Innsbruck professional fire department drove through the entire tunnel area, the fire department ended its operation at 9:50 p.m..” No findings were made during the passage, so apparently no damage was caused – apart from the damage to the machine.

There was a fire alarm in the Brenner base tunnel on Thursday. © Eibner press photo/EXPA/Groder via www.imago-images.de

The tunnel tube is an important construction project for three countries

The Brenner Base Tunnel, which has been under construction since 2006, will be 64 kilometers long. It connects Innsbruck with the town of Franzensfeste in South Tyrol (Italy). It is intended to increase the capacity and speed for freight trains between Munich and Italy and also significantly shorten the travel time for long-distance passenger trains. The aim is to reduce traffic on the Brenner motorway and in the Austrian and Bavarian Inn Valley. The construction costs are currently estimated at 10.5 billion euros.

Fires in tunnels are extremely dangerous: in 1999, 39 people died in a fire in the Mont Blanc Tunnel. A year later, the fire disaster in the Kaprun glacier railway claimed 155 lives.