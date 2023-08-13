FromMichelle Mantey close

A thatched roof is on fire again on the holiday island of Mallorca. The fire suddenly broke out in the middle of the night. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Mallorca – The Spanish Balearic Islands is particularly popular with German holidaymakers. But riots keep happening. Therefore, the island had already declared war on drinking tourism last year. Fires often break out at the Ballermann. A year ago, the case of the cone brothers, who were arrested on alleged arson, caused a stir. Now another Brandt is causing speculation.

On the night of Sunday, August 13, according to the report Majorca newspaper suddenly the Golden Beach Pearl restaurant caught fire. This is located directly on the promenade of Playa de Palma. Part of the 25 square meter outdoor area is covered with a thatched roof, which, however, falls victim to the fire that night. Not only the roof but also the outdoor area itself, as well as chairs and tables are busy.

Brandt in the restaurant "Golden Beach Pearl" on Mallorca. The thatched roof suddenly caught fire.

The thatched roof of a restaurant in Playa de Palma on the island of Mallorca is on fire

The fire was, according to the Majorca newspaper discovered around 5:10 a.m. A local resident could see the burning thatched roof from almost 150 meters away. A photo obtained by the newspaper shows thick clouds of gray smoke and bright red and yellow flames. This photo was taken by a private individual after the fire broke out.

The fire was completely extinguished just under half an hour after the fire brigade arrived. There are no injuries because the fire happened when the restaurant was already closed. The cause of the fire is still unclear. (mom)

