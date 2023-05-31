Terni, a 35-year-old prisoner sets fire to his cell but falls victim to the fire

There is no peace for Italian prisons, where a double tragedy has taken place in the last few hours.



An inmate of Terni, in fact, died after – according to an initial reconstruction – he would have started a fire inside his cell – located in section G ‘reception’ – remaining intoxicated by the smoke. It is a 35-year-old from North Africa who had to answer for drug-related crimes. The help brought by the doctors who tried to save the life of the thirty-five year old was useless. Other inmates would also have been slightly intoxicated in the incident. Investigations are underway by the prison police of Terni, with the coordination of the public prosecutor’s office.

