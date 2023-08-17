1,800 hectares and a perimeter of 22 kilometers were affected; around 150 people had to leave their homes

A forest fire that started on the night of Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) in a national park on the island of Tenerife, Spain, “it’s out of control”, according to the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavij, in a video published in social media on Wednesday (16.Aug).

Later, in an interview with journalists, the island’s Emergency Service said that 1,800 hectares and a perimeter of 22 kilometers were affected by the flames in 24 hours. About 150 people had to leave their homes.

The location of the fire is mountainous and considered difficult to access. The intense heat is making it difficult to contain the flames, Clavij said. Firefighters use 13 aerial equipment and more than 150 professionals.

Videos of the affected region were posted on social media. Watch:

Another view of #Tenerife fires. Wonder when they catch the arsonists? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lOhrEYSAkK — David Vance (@DVATW) August 17, 2023