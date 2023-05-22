AFPi

05/22/2023 – 8:10 am

At least 20 people died in a fire in a dormitory at a school in central Guyana, the government announced in a statement released early on Monday (22).

The fire occurred in a student residence in Mahdia, a mining town in the center of this small country, located in the north of Brazil and which also borders Venezuela and Suriname.

“It is with great sadness that we report a shocking update on the Mahdia High School dormitory fire. The death toll has risen to 20 and there are several injured,” says the official government note, without mentioning the causes of the fire.

“Several people were injured”, highlighted the Executive, before announcing that five planes had been sent to Mahdia to help the regional health authorities to distribute additional medical supplies and carry out health evacuations.

“The president and other authorities support the efforts made at Ogle (Georgetown airport, capital) to receive critically ill patients and coordinate an emergency action plan,” said the government, which asked people to “continue praying for these children, their families and their communities”.

At least one plane with three people evacuated arrived in Georgetown, according to an AFP journalist.

“It is a great catastrophe. It’s terrible, it’s painful,” President Irfaan Ali said at the airport.

“We started large-scale medical rescue services […]I also ordered special devices” in the two large hospitals in the capital “so that all children who need help receive the best possible care”, he added.

A source from the security forces explained to AFP, on condition of anonymity, that there are “many dead and wounded” and highlighted that the victims were “children”.

Mahdia is located about 200 kilometers south of Guyana’s capital and its region has been affected by heavy rains.

“We are wholeheartedly with the families and relatives of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP. “We ask the authorities to do a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire and a detailed report of what really happened,” she added.

“We must understand how this horrific and deadly event occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again,” he added.

Guyana, a small English-speaking nation of 800,000 inhabitants, formerly a Dutch and British colony, has the largest per capita oil reserves in the world, whose exploitation is still incipient.























