Historic place: Somerset House. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

After hours of work, the fire department provides an update: Emergency services are working to extinguish the last fires at Somerset House. There is also good news about an art collection.

London – The London Fire Service has contained a fire in the historic Somerset House. A fire broke out there around midday on Saturday – around 120 firefighters were deployed. The crews are working to extinguish the last sources of fire, a spokeswoman said in the evening.

Somerset House, which is located in the city center on the Thames, is now used as an arts and events center. Filming has also taken place there, including for “James Bond.” The fire had spread to one part of the roof.

Difficult mission for firefighters

Both the age and the construction of the building were a challenge, said Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster. The emergency services had to use a 64-meter-high turntable ladder, among other things. Some employees and visitors had already left the building before the fire brigade arrived.

Firefighters battle flames on the roof. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Parts of the building complex will remain closed for the time being. However, the Courtauld Gallery with its valuable art collection is set to reopen tomorrow, said the director of the Somerset House Trust, Jonathan Reekie.

“It is too early to comment on the condition of the building, but thanks to the efforts of the rescue workers, I am confident that the damage only affects a small part of the building,” he said. Firefighters are to remain on site until tomorrow and carry out further measures. The cause of the fire is still unclear. dpa