Home World

Press Split

Historic place: Somerset House. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At midday, firefighters head to a well-known building in central London. Smoke rises above Somerset House. A valuable art collection is spared.

London – The London Fire Service has contained a fire in the historic Somerset House. A fire broke out there around midday on Saturday – around 120 firefighters were deployed. The crews are working to extinguish the last sources of fire, a spokeswoman said in the evening.

Firefighters battle flames on the roof. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Somerset House, which is located in the city center on the Thames, is now used as an arts and events center. Filming has also taken place there, for example for “The Duchess” and “James Bond.” The fire had spread to one part of the roof.

Difficult mission for firefighters

Both the age and the construction of the building were a challenge, said Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster. The emergency services had to use a 64-meter-high turntable ladder, among other things. Some employees and visitors had already left the building before the fire brigade arrived.

Valuable art collection remains untouched

The building will remain closed for the time being. However, the Courtauld Gallery, which also houses its valuable art collection in the complex, will open, said Jonathan Reekie, director of the Somerset House Trust. The art collection includes paintings by Édouard Manet and Vincent van Gogh, for example.

“It is too early to comment on the condition of the building, but thanks to the efforts of the rescue team, I am confident that the damage is only to a small part of the building,” said Reekie. According to him, the fire broke out in the west wing, which mainly houses offices and utilities.

The history of Somerset House goes back several centuries. The area is located near Covent Garden, between the parliamentary district with the famous bell Big Ben and St. Paul’s Cathedral further east in the city.

Central parts of the building date back to the 18th century. The inner courtyard is regularly used for events, for example for ice skating in winter. A breakdance event was planned for Saturday, but was then cancelled.

Television images showed column of smoke

The first alarm calls were received by the fire department around midday. The emergency services have since called on people to avoid the area if possible due to the heavy smoke. Shops should close their windows and doors. Firefighters are to remain on site. The cause of the fire is still unclear. dpa