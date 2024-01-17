Mash published the moment of the explosion at the Shakhty polyester plant

An explosion occurred at the Avangard polymer plant in the city of Shakhty, Rostov region. According to the latest data, ten people were injured as a result of the incident.

On January 17, regional deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina reported an explosion at the enterprise. According to her, residential buildings nearby were not damaged. After this, a fire broke out at the enterprise. All plant workers were taken to a safe distance.

According to the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, six of the ten victims were hospitalized: three with burns, another three people with injuries of varying severity.

According to the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, six of the ten victims were hospitalized: three with burns, another three people with injuries of varying severity.

The remaining victims, who received mild injuries, were treated at the Shakhty emergency hospital emergency room and were released home. Specialists from the regional Ministry of Health decided to evacuate two victims with burns to medical institutions in the regional center.

The fire was localized to an area of ​​360 square meters and extinguished at 12:49 Moscow time. Experts will look into the cause of the explosion. Information about the unmanned aerial vehicle was not confirmed: according to the military, the air defense system was not working at that time. Seven units of special equipment, gas and energy service vehicles, and an ambulance were brought to the scene of the incident.

Footage of the explosion at a polyester plant has appeared online.

The published footage shows how a powerful explosion destroyed part of the production building of the enterprise, as a result of which debris from the building was scattered over tens of meters.

The cause of the explosion could have been the actions of workers

An employee of the enterprise told reporters that the explosion at the polymer plant could have occurred due to the actions of workers. According to him, mechanics were trying to fix a tap from which acid was dripping.

They didn't try to fix it in a logical way, they just hammered on the nut

After a strong blow, the acid spilled onto the solution, after which a small flame flashed, and then gas began to flow. The man said that the fire that started after that was extinguished.

