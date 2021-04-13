DETAILS ABOUT THE FIRE IN SESEÑA

A fire in an industrial building that started at 5:54 p.m. this Tuesday in Seseña (Toledo) has caused a large cloud of smoke that is visible from several kilometers, including some points of the Community of Madrid.

Sources of the 112 emergency service have informed Efe that the fire has broken out in a warehouse located at kilometer 34 of the A-4 in the direction of Andalusia, in the area called Seseña Nuevo.

At the scene of the event they are currently working Illescas, Orgaz and Toledo firefighters, Civil Guard and Local Police agents and a basic life support ambulance have also been displaced as a preventive measureAlthough these sources have specified that, at this time, no injuries have been reported. These same sources have indicated that apparently all the workers on the ship have been able to leave.

In addition, the mayor of Seseña, Silvia Fernández, has specified that the fire has been declared in the DHL ships that collapsed with the snowfall of this January and has indicated that in these days the ship was being demolished, so he added that, for the moment, “it is not known what happened.”