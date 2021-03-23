Bangladeshi authorities reported that the flames destroyed a Rohingya refugee camp in the southeast of the country, killing 15 people so far. More than 400 are missing. Thousands of refugees lost what little they had and an estimated 50,000 people were displaced again.

It was a “massive and devastating” fire that lasted for several hours. The UN assured that the fire was extinguished until this Tuesday, March 23, in the morning, leaving thousands of people living in the camps without shelter.

Following the emergency, Bangladeshi authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while humanitarian workers and families search the rubble for more victims.

Between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, fire swept through the Balukhali camp, located near the town of Cox’s Bazar, burning thousands of shelters as people tried to save their few belongings.

According to Mohammad Mohsin, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Relief and Management, about 40,000 tents were set on fire. It took six hours for firefighters to control the flames. In addition, two hospitals set up by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Turkish Government were also destroyed.

During this tragic night, the smoke took over the place, suffocating the people who did not manage to escape. According to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), thousands of shelters were left in ashes, as well as health centers, distribution points and other facilities.

Fire in the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. March 22, 2021. © Ro Yassin Abdumonab / via Reuters

More than 1,000 shelter staff and Red Cross volunteers worked with firefighters to quell the flames. “I have been in Cox’s Bazar for three and a half years and I have never seen a fire like this,” Sanjeev Kafley, head of delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Bangladesh, told Reuters.

Caught between the fire and the barbed fences

Fire and smoke weren’t the only thing blocking people trying to flee the flames.

“Many children are missing and some were unable to escape due to the barbed wire installed in the camps,” the humanitarian organization Refugees International said in a statement.

According to witnesses cited by Reuters, the barbed wire fences around the camp trapped many people, injured some and prompted international humanitarian agencies to call for their removal.

Fortify Rights, another organization working on the ground, added that the fences had hampered the distribution of humanitarian aid and vital services in the camps in days past.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the fires that struck Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar yesterday. According to provisional reports, 15 refugees have died in the fire. Another 400 are still missing and 560 are injured.https://t.co/KT2WV1M8L3 – Gillian Triggs (@GillianTriggs) March 23, 2021

Since 2017, thousands of people from the Rohingya community have been living in exile, having been exiled from Myanmar amid a military offensive that forced them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

An estimated 738,000 Rohingya have reached the camps in southeastern Bangladesh following the campaign of persecution and violence by the Burmese Army. The UN called this persecution against the Muslim minority “ethnic cleansing” and possible “genocide.”

With Reuters and EFE