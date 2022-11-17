Fire in residential building in Gaza Strip kills more than 20

According to the direction of the local hospital, of the 21 dead, seven are children; The cause of the fire is being investigated 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/Twitter

More than 20 people died and several others were injured this Thursday (17) in the Gaza Strip due to a fire in a residential building, medical and government sources in the enclave said.

The building is in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Strip. The fire would have started accidentally, according to the sources, and spread with great speed because it contained large amounts of benzene, a highly flammable hydrocarbon.

Salah Abu Laila, director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, told EFE that 21 people died in the fire, including seven children. In addition, he detailed that more than 30 people were injured, some of them seriously and among them there are employees of the emergency services who went to the scene.

A statement from the Ministry of the Interior of Gaza detailed that the police and forensic teams are on site to investigate the causes of the fire, which has already been brought under control by firefighters.