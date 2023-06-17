The fire that started in a residential building in the center of Belgorod has been completely extinguished, as announced by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Saturday, June 17, in his Telegram channel.

As local residents told Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin, access to the upper floors of the burning high-rise building in the center of Belgorod is now difficult. The stairs are littered and flooded.

According to preliminary data, the decorative dome of the building was on fire. The fire did not spread to the apartments. There were no casualties.

Now residents of the house are offered to temporarily settle. The reasons for the incident are being established. After the damage has been assessed, the restoration of the living quarters and the boiler house will begin.

The burning roof of a house in the area of ​​Holy Trinity Boulevard was reported earlier in the day. The Izvestia correspondent showed footage from the scene and said that the work of firefighters was slowed down due to cars parked at the entrance.