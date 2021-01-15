The fire was probably caused by a gas cartridge and destroyed hundreds of huts. Above all, the situation of the children in the camp is terrible.

COX’S BAZAR afp | More than 2,000 Rohingya are homeless after a fire in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. The fire, which was probably triggered by a gas cartridge, destroyed 500 tin huts, the authorities announced on Thursday. At least ten people were injured in the camp near the border with neighboring Myanmar.

“We immediately delivered warm food and bamboo and tarpaulins to the people affected so that they can rebuild their houses,” said Bangladesh’s refugee officer Rezwan Hayat.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees, originally from Myanmar, live in the camp in Nayapara in southeastern Bangladesh. In the Bangladesh area, a total of nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees are living in cramped and precarious conditions in camps after many members of the Muslim minority fled Myanmar from a brutal military offensive in 2017.

“This fire is another devastating blow for the Rohingya people, who have endured unspeakable suffering for years,” said Onno van Manen, country director of the aid organization Save the Children in Bangladesh. The fire “deprives many families of the little bit of protection and dignity that they have left”. Above all, the children in the camps are “facing a bleak future”, emphasized van Manen. “The international community must therefore find a permanent and sustainable solution to the plight of the Rohingya.”