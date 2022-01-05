Cause of fire in a residential building where low-income families lived is yet to be investigated| Photo: Reproduction/Fox News

At least 13 people, including seven minors, died this Wednesday (5) in a fire in a three-story building in the neighborhood of Fairmount, in Philadelphia, in the United States, firefighters said.

Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Commissioner Craig Murphy explained at a news conference that the emergency services received the alert at 6:38 am (local time, 8:38 am EDT) and when they arrived at the scene, they found an “intense fire” that led to an hour to be controlled.

“It’s a very, very sad day. I’ve been on the force for 35 years and this is probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever encountered,” said Murphy, visibly moved.

The cause of the fire in the residential building owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is responsible for providing homes for people with low incomes or in vulnerable situations, is still being investigated.

The building had six smoke detectors, but none of them were working properly, firefighters said. Although it was originally a single-family house, the three-story building was converted into two separate apartments in the 1950s. Ten people managed to leave the building alive.