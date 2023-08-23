At least two people died, four were seriously injured and two are missing in a forest fire in the Peruvian region of Apurímac (south), regional sources reported Tuesday.

The regional government of Apurímac said in a statement that the dead are Julio Arbieto Callo55 years old, and Percy Perez Baldarrago45, and expressed “His deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones as a result of the forest fire.”

Initially, the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) had reported one death and the disappearance of six people through a statement in which it added that The injured are being treated at hospitals in the area.

Hours later, at the Apurímac Regional Emergency Operations Center registered damage to livestock and 200 hectares of natural cover, and that local authorities continue with the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis.

The institution explained that the fire originated on August 20 at noon in the district of Ihuayllo, which belongs to the province of Aymaraes, in the department of Apurímac.

In light of the fire, the Ministry of Defense announced that it has ordered a plane from the Peruvian Air Force (FAP) to travel from Lima to Cuzco with personnel from the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU), and then go by helicopter. of the Peruvian Army to Abancay, “in order to evacuate four patients in critical condition to the capital”.

In a brief message on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, he pointed out that, in addition, will move more than 30 Army troops from Cuzco to Apurímac “to carry out fire control and extinction work in the district of Ihuayllo”.

For its part, the Ministry of Health reported that by order of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, the minister of the portfolio, César Vázquez, coordinated the transfer of the four wounded who are in a serious situation, with various burns, to more specialized establishments in Lima.

“Meanwhile, in Lima the habilitation of beds, equipment and treatments for patients with burns was arranged,” added the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The Indeci reported that the competent authorities continue with the response actions to the fire and the Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) of Apurímac announced that personnel of the General Corps of Volunteer Firefighters of Peru (CGBVP), provincial municipality, troops of the National Police of Peru and residents of the area, work to extinguish the fire.

EFE

