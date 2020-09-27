In Pakistan, a passenger bus overturned after a fire that killed at least 13 people on board. Officials gave this information. Police and rescue officials said that a high speed bus going from Hyderabad to Karachi slipped off the road and caught fire.He said that at least 13 people lost their lives in this incident near Nuriyabad area. Additional Inspector General (Motorway Police) Dr Aftab Pathan told the media that there were 22 passengers in the bus. Many of them were trapped inside the bus and caught in flames. Those who managed to get out of the bus or who were ejected from the bus are all injured.

He said that the condition of five of them is critical. Authorities are trying to remove the bodies from the wreckage of the bus. “The accident occurred 60 km from Hyderabad and the vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident,” the official said. After this horrific, the family members are in bad health.