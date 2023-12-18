Home page World

Press Split

The fire brigade and police are on site in Frankenthal with a large contingent. © Marijan Murat/dpa

A fire broke out in the city clinic in Frankenthal in the evening. Two people died. The criminal police are investigating.

Frankenthal – Two dead people were found on Monday evening while extinguishing a fire in the city clinic in Frankenthal, Palatinate. This was announced by the Rhine-Palatinate police headquarters. According to the current status of the investigation, three people were seriously injured and other people were injured, including clinic staff. The fire has now been extinguished.

The fire on the second floor was reported around 8:25 p.m., it said. According to initial findings, two wards of the clinic were affected. The police said that no information could yet be given about the amount of property damage. The rest of the hospital operations were not affected by the fire.

The criminal police have started investigations to clarify the cause of the fire and death. The Ludwigshafen criminal police are accepting information. The exact number of injured and the type of injuries have not yet been determined, according to the police.

The fire brigade and police were on site with a large contingent and the area around the city clinic was cordoned off, it was said late in the evening. “The measures are currently still ongoing.” dpa