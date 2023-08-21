EThe police and fire brigade are currently busy with a major fire in a recycling company in Offenbach. A meter-high column of smoke could be seen around 8:15 p.m. about three kilometers from Frankfurt. A spokesman for the fire brigade initially said that no reliable information could be given as to what was burning there. In the late evening, the city of Offenbach announced that the fire had broken out at a recycling center.

The police cordoned off the streets around the scene. The police and fire brigade later wanted to inform the population about the warning app “HessenWarn”.

Resident speaks of “explosion”

A local resident spoke on social media about an explosion that could be heard in the evening. Other local residents said that the recycling company also stores larger quantities of batteries. Residents should keep windows and doors closed because of possible toxic fumes. A “biting odor” was heard from the population.