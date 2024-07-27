Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 15:18

The fire that hit the building that houses the headquarters of the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (CFOAB) in Brasília this Saturday started in the basement and spread through the building’s shaft – a structure that allows the passage of hydraulic, electrical and air conditioning pipes. According to the entity, all of the organization’s data is in the cloud, so nothing was affected. “The entity’s data center, the physical storage center for this data, was not affected,” they said in a statement.

According to CFOAB, the causes of the fire will be investigated by experts from the Civil Police and the Fire Department. The expert analyses will begin at 2 pm. After the expert analysis, the Civil Defense will also analyze the structure of the building.

As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) earlier, five people were in the building and all were rescued. “Two of them were rescued by helicopter. Only one person suffered a foot injury. No victim is at risk of death,” the federal council said.

“The most important thing is the health and safety of employees, and this was ensured. No serious injuries or risk of death,” said the president of the National OAB, Beto Simonetti.