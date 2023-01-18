Home page World

Split

Three residents of the nursing home died in the fire. © Marijan Murat/dpa

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening. For three residents of the nursing home, any help came too late. Was it murder?

Reutlingen – After the fire in a social-psychiatric nursing home in Reutlingen, in which three people died on Tuesday, the Tübingen public prosecutor’s office is investigating on suspicion of murder. According to the police on Wednesday, the focus is on a 57-year-old resident who was seriously injured in the fire.

The authorities said they were being investigated on suspicion of three counts of murder and eleven counts of attempted murder. Two men and a woman died in the fire and eleven residents of the house were injured.

According to previous investigations, the fire broke out on Tuesday around 7.40 p.m. on the upper floor of the house in the suspect’s room. Further forensic investigations continued. Nothing is known about a possible motive for the woman, who has a mental illness. The 57-year-old, who was seriously injured in the fire herself, is currently not responsive and is being treated in a special clinic.

According to police, the three dead were a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 73 and 88. According to the rescue workers, they died from smoke inhalation. dpa