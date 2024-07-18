At least seven people have died and three others have been injured in a violent fire that occurred on the top floor of a 7-storey building in the Moulins district of the French city of Nicepolice reported.

According to the criteria of

“Last night, shortly before 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT), a fire broke out on the top floor of a 7-storey building in the Moulins district of Nice,” the Prefecture of the French region of Alpes-Maritimes reported on its X account.

“The balance is as follows: 7 dead, 1 seriously injured, 3 slightly injured“The Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes expresses his deepest condolences for this terrible tragedy and thanks the emergency services and forces for their intervention,” he added.

This night, before 3 hours of the morning, a feu d’appartement is served in the lower part of a 7-stage property in the quartier des Moulins à Nice.

The following is the balance:

7 personnes décédées, 1 blessé grave, 3 blessés légers.

Le Préfet des Alpes-Maritimes expresses sa… — Préfet des Alpes-Maritimes🇫🇷 (@prefet06) July 18, 2024

At least seven people have died and three others have been injured in a violent fire on the top floor of a seven-storey building in the Moulins district of the French city of Nice, police said.

The fire could have been caused

The fire that this morning caused the death of seven people, Among them three childrenis being investigated as a provoked actannounced prosecutor Damien Martinelli.

“The criminal investigation is under consideration,” Martinelli said briefly next to the building in question, adding that an investigation had been launched into the charge of arson causing deaths.

The prosecutor did not detail what evidence points to a voluntary authority, but he did say that Experts from the Marseille police laboratory “will be coming to carry out examinations at the crime scene.”

A strong and unprecedented response from the State will be necessary

The Deputy Mayor of Nice, Anthony Borre pointed directly to drug trafficking as a possible origin of the fire, as he said in a statement to the radio station France Info.

“If it is due to drug trafficking, as I believe, a strong and unprecedented response from the State will be required,” he said.

Tragedy mourns the community

The fire broke out at around 3am on the seventh and top floor of a residential building in the Les Moulins district, “a district that is traumatised by this tragedy, which is very concerned about drug trafficking,” added Anthony Borre.

The fire was “very powerful” and caused six deaths in the apartment, including three children. In addition, Two people jumped out of the window to escape the flames, one died and the other is hospitalized, the deputy mayor said.

“The firefighters did an admirable job and saved dozens of residents” from the upper floors of the building thanks to its long staircases, he said.

The authorities have set up psychological support for the residents, and even “the national police officers are also affected by what they have seen,” he said.

Borre explained that the Les Moulins neighbourhood was undergoing renovation in 2009, but that in the last two years drug trafficking groups have moved in, using young people “as labour”, which has forced the use of security guards. Private security in some buildings.

The mayor of the city, Christian Estrosi, spoke by phone with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, asking him to “mobilize the security forces in order to guarantee the safety of the inhabitants and prevent new acts following this tragedy,” he said in a message on X.

The minister, for his part, stated on the same social network that “the rapid action of the firefighters has undoubtedly made it possible to avoid numerous victims. The police services will clarify the circumstances of this terrible tragedy.”

EFE