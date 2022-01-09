A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a residential building in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. Mayor Eric Adams speaks of at least 19 dead, including children.

A major fire in the US metropolis of New York claimed at least 19 lives on Sunday. Image: AP

B.According to Mayor Eric Adams, 19 people were killed in a fire in a residential building in the New York borough of the Bronx. At least 63 residents were injured, including at least 32 serious injuries, Adams told CNN on Sunday. Accordingly, there are also children among the fatalities. “There have been children who have been injured and some children have lost their lives,” said Adams.

It looks like smoke has spread quickly in the building. Many injuries are probably due to smoke inhalation. The door to the burning apartment on one of the lower floors was open. This allowed the smoke to spread quickly in the house.

200 firefighters had moved against the fire in the 19-story house, said the fire department. The fire broke out on Sunday morning