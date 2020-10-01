Facing the attack of Corona virus, the capital is not taking the name of the accident. A fire broke out in a Delhi building on Thursday in the latest incident. It is at Nehru Place in Delhi. As soon as information was received about this, 5 fire engines reached the spot and tried to control the fire. It is not yet known how many people are trapped in the building.

More information about the incident is currently awaited. The people trapped in the building could not be known yet. At the same time, how the fire started, could not even be confirmed.