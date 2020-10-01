new Delhi
Facing the attack of Corona virus, the capital is not taking the name of the accident. A fire broke out in a Delhi building on Thursday in the latest incident. It is at Nehru Place in Delhi. As soon as information was received about this, 5 fire engines reached the spot and tried to control the fire. It is not yet known how many people are trapped in the building.
