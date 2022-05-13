BAccording to the fire department, at least 27 people died in a major fire in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday. “The fire has been extinguished (…), the search operation is still ongoing,” said a representative of the fire department of the AFP news agency.

According to media reports, more than 40 people suffered burns and required hospital treatment. India’s President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences via Twitter on Friday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon in a four-story commercial building in the west of the metropolis. Poor building practices and a lack of safety compliance make India more devastated by fires.