Mumbai There has been a fire in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai and the fire brigade has reached here. At the moment there is no news of any casualty, but as a precaution the entire building has been evacuated.

Smoke was seen coming out of the floor above the NCB office after which all the lights of the building were switched off. Although the fire is not terrible, people have gathered around who are being removed.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The NCB is currently investigating the drugs connection in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and at present, the entire country is eyeing the office of its exchange building. It was here that Riya Chakraborty, Shouvik Chakraborty were called for questioning after which he was arrested.

The Narcotics Control Bureau investigation is currently revolving around the drug connection of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, in addition to several drugs paddlers, Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has been brought here several times due to which this building has brought public attention. She was pulling towards you. Now this building is on fire and it is expected that no documents related to Sushant Singh’s case have been destroyed or damaged.