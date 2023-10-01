MADRID. “Mom i love you. I’m dying”. The audio received on the cell phone from the mother of one of the victims of the fire in some nightclubs that caused a massacre with at least 13 deaths in Murcia, Spain, is dramatic. It was the father of this young woman now reported missing, a 28-year-old of Ecuadorian origins who was with her boyfriend (a compatriot) inside one of the nightclubs hit by the flames, who made it heard to reporters on site.

Fire in a nightclub in Murcia, firefighters put out the flames



The girl had time to send the message to her mother when the flames of the fire, the causes of which we are now trying to ascertain, had already broken out. “Now I don’t know anything about her or her friends,” explained her father Jairo, a resident of the town of Caravaca de la Cruz who rushed to the scene of the tragedy in search of news of her daughter. . “One of them had parked the car nearby, and it is still there,” added the man, who explained that the group of boys had moved from Caravaca to Murcia to spend the evening.

At the moment the authorities have confirmed the deaths of 13 people, none of whom have yet been officially identified. Searches for possible missing persons remain active.