On the night of Sunday, October 1, a fire in three nightclubs in Murcia, Spain, left 13 dead and several injured. According to preliminary reports, two of the establishments did not have a municipal license and an order to cease operations had been imposed on them since January 2022.

The fire started in La Fonda and later It spread to Teatre and Golden, places that used to be frequented by Latinos, especially Colombians.

According to several videos circulating on the internet, the tragedy occurred in a matter of minutes.

With clips in which you can see people dancing, jumping and playing music at full volume, several social media users documented what the moments before the fire were like.

One of them was that of @bielarjol, who showed how attendees enjoyed a remix of the Italian song “It will be because I love you”, and then contrasted it with some images of the building from the outside.

“It’s Teatre! But we were there a moment ago,” says the young man, surprised, while the flames consume the place and a fire department runs by.

Likewise, other users have republished official videos from the nightclubs, showing what the parties used to be like in those places. With flares, traditional costumes and considerably reduced spaces, there were different types of celebrations.

Three days of mourning

In addition to the 13 deaths, 24 people were injured, and the possibility of finding more victims is not ruled out, since firefighters are securing the areas of the premises that collapsed to allow access for emergency services.

The town hall of Murcia has declared three days of mourning, and its mayor, José Ballesta, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims on behalf of the municipal corporation.

The Teatre and La Fonda nightclubs, burned down in Murcia, had been operating without authorization for 20 months. 13 young people have died. One of the owners is Martínez Alcázar, president of the Association of Businessmen for the Quality of Leisure.pic.twitter.com/MXmxPfLTLp — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 2, 2023

The regional vice president, José Ángel Antelo, described the fire as a “tragedy” and announced that all necessary measures will be taken to assist the victims and clarify the circumstances of the incident.

This fire represents the deadliest incident recorded in Spain in an entertainment establishment since the tragedy that occurred in 1990 at the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people lost their lives.

