From: John Welte

A burning car caused a mass evacuation in the Katschberg tunnel. © FF St. Michael im Lungau

A fire in the Katschberg tunnel on the Tauern motorway caused a large-scale evacuation. The Austrian army resorted to unusual measures.

St. Michael im Lungau – The Tauern Autobahn is one of the most important north-south connections in the Alps in Austria. From Salzburg it goes under the main Alpine ridge towards Carinthia and then on to Italy or Slovenia or towards Croatia or the rest of the Balkans. During the holiday season, traffic is particularly heavy, which is why the operator ASFINAG has to carry out lengthy Renovation work at five tunnels during the summer. This work previously led to heavy traffic jams and a lot of annoyance.

Fire on important holiday route to the south: Car burns in the middle of the tunnel

The longest tunnel on the Tauern Autobahn is the almost six-kilometer-long Katschberg Tunnel, which crosses the border between Salzburg and Carinthia and thus the main Alpine ridge. Its tunnels were opened in 1974 and 2009, respectively. The construction work began right in the middle of the tunnel on Sunday evening at around 6:35 p.m. Mercedes of a Serb.

“A technical defect was probably the cause of the fire,” said a statement from the St. Michael im Lungau fire department. According to Salzburg police, the 39-year-old driver was able to park the car in a breakdown bay and get himself and his passengers to safety. Shortly afterwards, the Daimler was engulfed in flames.

Heavy travel traffic comes to a standstill: Fire brigade evacuates holidaymakers

The fire departments from St. Michael and Rennweg am Katschberg immediately moved out to put out the burning car. “When the firefighters arrived, the car was already fully ablaze,” reports the Rennweg fire department. “The tunnel ventilation system extracted the smoke directly from the scene of the fire.” The firefighters put out the fire.

At the same time, the tunnel was evacuated. “Due to the heavy traffic, it was necessary to guide a good 170 people in over 60 vehicles out of the tunnel in an orderly manner,” reports the Rennstieg fire department. The fire engines needed both tunnels to get to the source of the fire.

To calm down and entertain: soldiers resort to unusual means

Then it was the turn of Austrian army soldier Winfried Kautz and his comrade Karl Watschinger, who were also stuck in a traffic jam. To avoid panic, they unpacked the accordion and Kautz distracted the stranded holidaymakers and their children in the rescue tunnel with a catchy polka. “That’s civil courage,” said the Rennsteig fire brigade in praise of the unusual army operation.

Extinguishing process took “almost three hours”

The fire was extinguished. However, the Mercedes burned out to a large extent. The fire service deployed a total of 16 vehicles and 31 emergency personnel. “After just under three hours, the fire was successfully extinguished and the situation was under control,” the fire service reported.

The car burned almost completely. © FF St.Michael im Lungau

Network celebrates “superheroes” with the accordion

At Facebook The action of the soldiers playing music is met with enthusiasm: “A nice solution to take away some of the fear from people in this situation!” writes one woman. One user writes: “These are the real superheroes of our time!” – “A very nice move! It’s great that something like this is also thought of during operations!” writes another.

Fires in tunnels can be very dangerous: On March 24, 1999, 39 people died in a fire in the Mont Blanc tunnel between France and Italy. A few weeks later, on May 29, 1999, there was a fire in the Tauern tunnel, killing twelve people. On August 6, 2001, a fire in the Gleinalm tunnel on the Pyhrn motorway in Styria claimed five lives. Another fire on October 4, 2001 in the Swiss Gotthard road tunnel claimed eleven lives. The fire disaster on the funicular railway in Kaprun (Salzburg) was particularly severe, killing 155 people on November 11. A few days ago, a burning coach caused horror in a tunnel in Italy. The Allacher tunnel near Munich also suffered a fire. it only burned in spring.