The Mega Khimkia shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow, was completely engulfed in flames

At dawn one person died in a fire that broke out in the large shopping center Mega Khimkion the northwestern outskirts of Moscow, near Sheremetyevo airport. The news was released by the Emergencies Ministry department for the Moscow region.

L’fire it exploded inside the hypermarket, probably due to a short circuitand engulfed an area of ​​more than 18 thousand square meters, as well as engulfing the entire Obi home improvement store building. Sergey Poletykinhead of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department for the Moscow region, said a security worker died in the crash.

According to Poletykin, the first fire crews arrived at the crash site four minutes after the fire alarm went off: 141 firefighters and 47 fire engines engaged in efforts to put out the fire.

“The workers left the building, unable to put out the fire“, writes the Tass news agency. The fire broke out a couple of minutes before 06.00 local time (04.00 Italian), initially in an area of ​​250 square meters, causing the death of one person, identified as a security guard.

Russian intelligence spoke at the beginning of suspected of “a deliberate act, a criminal fire”, citing unidentified sources as to the origin of the fire, but the accident trail: according to Tass, in fact, “The cause of the fire was a violation of the rules for carrying out welding work in the attached OBI hypermarket, which was under reconstruction.”

“The fire in the Obi store was started by a short circuit. An explosion caused the flames to spread,” a source told Tass. However, the exact cause of the fire will be established by ainvestigation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

