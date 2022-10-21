Fire in Mexico: Train crashed with tank car in Aguascalientes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Fire in Mexico tanker explosion Around 120 homes were evacuated.
Fire in Mexico tanker explosion Around 120 homes were evacuated.
The crash would have been due to an attempt by the truck driver to beat the train.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 21, 2022, 08:34 AM
A train hit a tank car of a private company after the tanker tried to win the pass at a vehicular and railway crossing in the city of Aguascalientes, capital of the state of the same name, in the center of the country.
Also read: Video: Police on bicycles were shot at by criminals and foiled robbery.
The shock caused the tank car spill the fuel that he was transporting and that he himself train spread it over the railway. The impact was recorded on video and posted on social networks by car drivers who were at the same intersection where the accident occurred.
After the events, the mayor of the city of Aguascalientes, Leonardo Montañez, in an interview with the station W Radio México, reported that the emergency teams they controlled the fire and clarified that “it was not a Pemex pipe, but a private company.”
Between 100 and 120 homes and around 50 affected vehicles were evacuated in the vicinity of the accident
In addition, he said that they did not report human casualties and that there were three injured, including the truck driver, who were taken to nearby hospitals. “Between 100 and 120 homes and around 50 affected vehicles were evacuated in the vicinity of the accident,” said Montañez, estimating that the evacuation of about 1,500 inhabitants of the area.
Montañez specified that it was from a private company because at first the media reported that it was from the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos. For its part, the governor Teresa Jiménez reported through a message on Twitter that she asked corporations to effectively attend to the incident.
The ravages of the tragedy of La México: explosion of a gasoline pipe south of the city #Aguascalientes
1,500 people evacuated
110 to 120 homes damaged
45 to 50 private vehicles damaged.
3 seriously injured transferred to Hospital Tercer Milenio. pic.twitter.com/lANCBY2yoQ
— . 💉 (@SomosLJA) October 21, 2022
safeguarding the integrity of citizenship is our goal
“Regarding the incident that occurred a few moments ago in the second ring and the Mexico neighborhood, I have given precise instructions to the state Security and Civil Protection corporations to provide the necessary support and work in coordination with the municipality of Aguascalientes,” he said in his message.
He added that “safeguarding the integrity and heritage of citizens is our main objective. I will be attentive to any situation that arises.”
EFE.
More news
October 21, 2022, 08:34 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fire #Mexico #Train #crashed #tank #car #Aguascalientes
Leave a Reply