Fire in Mexico: Train crashed with tank car in Aguascalientes

A train hit a tank car of a private company after the tanker tried to win the pass at a vehicular and railway crossing in the city of Aguascalientes, capital of the state of the same name, in the center of the country.

The shock caused the tank car spill the fuel that he was transporting and that he himself train spread it over the railway. The impact was recorded on video and posted on social networks by car drivers who were at the same intersection where the accident occurred.

After the events, the mayor of the city of Aguascalientes, Leonardo Montañez, in an interview with the station W Radio México, reported that the emergency teams they controlled the fire and clarified that “it was not a Pemex pipe, but a private company.”

Between 100 and 120 homes and around 50 affected vehicles were evacuated in the vicinity of the accident

In addition, he said that they did not report human casualties and that there were three injured, including the truck driver, who were taken to nearby hospitals. “Between 100 and 120 homes and around 50 affected vehicles were evacuated in the vicinity of the accident,” said Montañez, estimating that the evacuation of about 1,500 inhabitants of the area.

Montañez specified that it was from a private company because at first the media reported that it was from the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos. For its part, the governor Teresa Jiménez reported through a message on Twitter that she asked corporations to effectively attend to the incident.

Members of the Fire Department put out a fire in a house today, in the place where the crash occurred. Photo: Sebastian Lopez. EFE

“Regarding the incident that occurred a few moments ago in the second ring and the Mexico neighborhood, I have given precise instructions to the state Security and Civil Protection corporations to provide the necessary support and work in coordination with the municipality of Aguascalientes,” he said in his message.

He added that “safeguarding the integrity and heritage of citizens is our main objective. I will be attentive to any situation that arises.”

EFE.

