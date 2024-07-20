Fire in the Galeria shopping center in the center of St. Petersburg has been extinguished

In the center of St. Petersburg, a fire was extinguished in the shopping and entertainment center (SEC) “Gallery”. This was reported by the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on its Telegram-channel.

The fire was extinguished at around 4:48 p.m., about an hour after it started. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt in the incident.

The fire occurred on Saturday afternoon, July 20. It was caused by a ventilation hood. About 20 firefighters and several units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Eyewitnesses shared footage from the scene.

