Background unclear: This black cloud of smoke is said to have originated in Kursk. © Twitter/@bayraktar_1love

A dark cloud of smoke on Russian soil is making waves on the Internet. The fire is said to have broken out in Kursk – apparently in an aviation base.

Kursk – Images of burning, smoking or destroyed buildings in Ukraine have been a constant since the outbreak of Ukraine War sad everyday life. In the third year of the Wladimir Putin In addition to the fighting ordered by the Russians, there is also an increase in the number of strikes on Russian soil. Oil refineries in particular have recently come under fire and suffered damage more frequently, even far from the border.

The USA and Germany even allowed Kiev to use the weapons they supplied to attack targets in Russia. This is probably one of the reasons why images have now caused a stir, showing a thick, dark cloud of smoke rising into the blue sky from some distance. The sequences are said to have been shot in Kursk.

Where does the black smoke come from? This image is shared by Alexei Smirnov, governor of Kursk. © Telegram/gubernator_46

Cloud of smoke over Russia: Aviation base apparently on fire

Based on further images from the site showing the buildings and settlements in the area, some Twitter users conclude that the smoke is coming from a Russian aviation base. According to the User “Special Kherson Cat” who claims to be from Kherson about 95 kilometers from the front. It will house a large number of aircraft, such as RBC Ukraine reported.

Thanks to the clear sky, the cloud cover can be seen for miles. Nothing was initially known about the background. The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry had reported via Telegram that Ukrainian drones had attacked, nine of which were destroyed over the Kursk region.

Air strike on Kursk? According to the governor, special forces are on site

Alexei Smirnov, governor of the Kursk region, also reported on the prevented air attacks at the start of the week. On Tuesday, the politician on Telegram of a fire in the center of Kursk, which is being extinguished. Ten special units with 60 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region are in action.

The cause of the fire has been determined. There were no reports of casualties. It was initially unclear whether Smirnov was referring to the same fire as the Twitter users. The image accompanying his post shows a black cloud of smoke rising from behind a lot of greenery.

For Putin, and therefore also for Russia, it is at least another mental blow after months of not being answered by their own air attacks on targets in Ukraine. That time is long gone. The Kremlin chief must now also live with the fact that the infrastructure in his country is being damaged in connection with his war. (mg)