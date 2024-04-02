bAt least 25 people have been killed in a fire in a nightclub in Istanbul. The state news agency Anadolu reported this on Tuesday, citing the Istanbul governor's office. The number of injured was not initially clear.

According to the governor's office, the fire broke out in the midday hours on the lower floors of a 16-story apartment building that was used as a nightclub. The exact cause remained unclear, but the fire could have been started during repair work, it was said. Five people have already been arrested, CNN Türk reported without providing further details. The public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation.

The building is located in the Besiktas district of Istanbul. The police and fire brigade cordoned off a large area of ​​the area.

