Four elderly patients died and around 200 people had to be evacuated after the fire that occurred on Friday night (8) at the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital, in Tivoli, a few kilometers from Rome, and which left the medical center badly damaged .

The victims are Pierina Di Giacomo and Romeo Sanna, both aged 86, and Giuseppina Virginia Facca, aged 84. Initially four deaths were reported, but it was found that the fourth person died of a heart attack.

According to first impressions, the fire started at the back of the hospital and spread to the floor where the outpatient clinic is located and from there it would have reached the emergency rooms and intensive care units.

After an initial inspection, firefighters found that the fire originated from special waste and smoke invaded the hospital from the 3rd to the top floor.

All hospital professionals and around 130 patients had to be evacuated overnight, including several children and newborns, with less serious patients being temporarily transferred to a sports court in the region and serious patients to nearby hospitals.

In total, 69 patients were transferred to various hospitals in Rome and its province and 23 ambulances were used and two medical units were also installed on site to care for the patients.

The Tivoli Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation after the fire and an autopsy will be carried out on the bodies of the victims to determine the causes of death. “We want clarity about the causes of our mother’s death. We were told that she died when the fire started, but not because of the smoke. She was 84 years old and had a lung problem. She was admitted again three days ago to the third floor. Now the body is in the hospital chapel because it was not possible to take it to the morgue”, explained the family of Giuseppina Virginia Facca, one of the victims.

“I was admitted to the emergency room. I smelled burning plastic, then I went out and the smell was even stronger. At one point the power went out and we were left in the dark,” said one of the hospitalized patients, adding that “they made an attempt to help those who I couldn’t walk, but then they forced us to leave because it was too dangerous.”

“The Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured assistance to the remaining patients and that it is hoped “that the investigations will clarify as quickly as possible the causes that caused the fire”.

According to a note from the health workers union UGL, this fire demonstrates “the state of degradation of too many structures throughout Italy and is the result of negligence and continuity”.

He adds that “the cuts made in recent years that today put its usability and the safety of patients and workers in serious crisis. Such events in a civilized country are unacceptable.”