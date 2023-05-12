The Beijing hospital advertised itself as specializing in vascular tumors.

But when a fire broke out there last month, killing at least 29 people, many of the victims had been there for another reason: They were older people with disabilities receiving care, some staying in the private hospital for months or even years, although he was not licensed for geriatric long-term care.

The tragedy at Changfeng Hospital — the deadliest fire in the Chinese capital in more than 20 years — has revived scrutiny on a longstanding problem. China’s population is aging rapidly, with 400 million people, nearly 30 percent of the population, expected to be over 60 by 2040. But medical resources have not kept up; there were only about 8 million nursing home beds at the end of 2020reveal official statistics.

Authorities have recognized the urgency, and Beijing has pledged to increase that number to 9 million beds by 2025.

But Social stigmas against nursing homes are still all too common in a culture that emphasizes children’s caregiving duties to their parents. Even so, public facilities have long waiting lists and private ones can be prohibitively expensive.

And then there’s the problem of getting the facilities the proper permits, a process complicated by bureaucratic requirements and a shortage of trained personnel, experts say. As a result, some private companies that want to meet the demand for care operate underground.

Local officials are now investigating whether Changfeng Hospital was illegally offering geriatric long-term care. Some of those who escaped the fire told Chinese media that the limited mobility of some patients may have contributed to the death toll.

There is no clear link between the potentially unauthorized care and the fire; Deadly fires have also broken out in licensed nursing homes. But the fire has drawn attention to the underground market.

Family members of some of the victims said they were drawn to the hospital because of its ability to provide medical care for loved ones with disabilities. Instead, Nursing homes in China have historically provided little or no medical care.

The Government has promoted the integration of medical and geriatric care, encouraging nursing homes to build medical facilities and hospitals to offer more nursing services.

“the intention is goodsaid Sabrina Luk Ching Yuen, a professor in Singapore who studies old age. “But, in reality, it is very difficult to implement.”.

VIVIAN WANG AND JOY DONG

THE NEW YORK TIMES