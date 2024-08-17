Home World

The historic Somerset House is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural centre. © Michelle Birkby/PA Wire/dpa

The London Fire Brigade is battling a fire in Somerset House. However, an important art collection in the cultural center appears to have been spared from the flames so far.

London – The London Fire Brigade is battling a fire in the historic Somerset House building. Around 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters are on duty, the fire brigade said. They are battling flames on part of the roof. “The cause of the fire is not yet known.” Somerset House on the Thames is one of the most famous buildings in London and is now used as a cultural and event centre.

Smoke over the building

The television channel Sky News showed footage showing smoke rising above the building. The fire broke out in a “small part of the building,” the cultural center wrote on X. All employees and the public are safe. The fire brigade was quickly on site. “We are working closely with them to prevent the fire from spreading.”

The fire broke out in the west wing, the director of the Somerset House Trust, Jonathan Reekie, told the British news agency PA. There are mainly offices and utility facilities there. “There are no works of art in that area.”

“Really hope they can stop the fire”

The history of Somerset House goes back several centuries. The building complex is located near Covent Garden, between the parliamentary quarter with the famous bell Big Ben and St. Paul’s Cathedral further east in the city.

Central parts of the building date from the 18th century. The inner courtyard is regularly used for events, for example ice skating in winter. A breakdance event was planned for Saturday. The building complex also houses the Courtauld Gallery, whose collection includes paintings by Édouard Manet and Vincent van Gogh.

The emergency services called on people to avoid the area if possible due to the heavy smoke. Local businesses should close windows and doors, the London Ambulance Service wrote on Platform X. “I really hope they can stop the fire before it causes too much damage,” an eyewitness told the PA news agency. dpa