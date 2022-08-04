Home page World

Black smoke over Berlin: After an accidental detonation at a blast site in Grunewald, a neighboring forest is on fire. © Gerd Roth/dpa

An unintentional explosion has occurred in Berlin’s Grunewald forest, and a neighboring forest is on fire. The highway had to be closed – 100 emergency services are on site.

Berlin (dpa) – After an explosion at a police detonation site in the Berlin Grundwald, the adjacent forest caught fire and the fire is spreading. More explosions keep happening.

The regional, long-distance and S-Bahn traffic are interrupted, as the railway announces on its website. The Avus motorway between Spanish Allee and Hüttenweg is blocked in both directions, as is Kronprinzessinnenweg and Havelchaussee, according to the Berlin traffic center.

“The situation is unclear,” said a spokesman for the fire department. Currently, the firefighters have withdrawn to 1000 meters. There are 100 firefighters and police officers on site. Other forces and special forces of the Bundeswehr are requested.

Residential areas are therefore not in danger. “We will prevent that,” said a spokesman for the fire department. The nearest residential buildings are at least two kilometers away. Transport infrastructure is also not affected.

Authorities warn to avoid danger area

“We are currently in the consultation and observation phase,” the spokesman said. According to a police spokesman, it is still completely unclear how the explosion could have happened. Found ammunition is stored on the square and defused in a controlled manner by the explosive ordnance disposal service of the Berlin police.

The authorities warn the population about the major fire on the warning apps and called on them to avoid the danger area. Residents should keep windows and doors closed. Ventilation and air conditioning should be turned off. dpa