Eight people died in a fire in the building of a former research institute in Fryazino near Moscow.

Emergency services reported that eight people became victims of a fire in the building of a former research institute in Fryazino near Moscow. According to media reports, people were suffocating and trying to find any way to escape.

As a result, two of them fell out of the window, six more were inside the building and either suffocated or burned.

Currently the area of ​​the fire is amounts to five thousand square meters. Extinguishing is complicated by the presence of cylinders with a gas-air mixture inside the building.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a violation of safety regulations

Preliminary cause of the fire called violation of safety regulations. The source said the fire may have started in a room where headlamps were collected. Presumably, employees could leave their workplaces without turning off the equipment.

The former owner of the burning building made the same assumption. “There are a lot of industries there that are involved in the manufacture of furniture. Accordingly, incompetent handling of real estate and abuse of safety precautions have had their consequences,” reasoned he added that the facility is currently undergoing legal proceedings.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

About 30 violations were identified in the building of the Platan Research Institute

29 violations revealed The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in a building burning in Fryazino over the past ten years. The last inspection was unscheduled and was carried out in 2017.

It is known that the owner of the building was fined for the lack of an automatic fire alarm system and a warning and evacuation control system. From the inspection data it follows that the inside of the building was not equipped with a smoke ventilation system, and the escape routes on one of the floors were littered with various materials.

The decoration of the fifth floor, where the fire broke out on June 24, used materials with a high fire hazard. In addition, performance testing of external fire escapes has not been carried out.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

According to one of the tenants, the building is still didn’t work fire alarm systems, the building itself was old and had problems with operation at different times of the year.

A large fire broke out in Zavodskoy Proezd in Fryazino on the afternoon of June 24. The flames engulfed several floors of the main building, trapping people inside. Some of them were saved and are receiving the necessary medical care. In addition to the people in the building, two rescuers were injured – they inhaled smoke while extinguishing the fire, but they did not require hospitalization.

The Moscow Region Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for causing death by negligence.