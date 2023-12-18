Home page World

The fire brigade and police are on site in Frankenthal with a large contingent. © Marijan Murat/dpa

Flames in the Frankenthal city clinic trigger a major operation. Emergency services find two dead. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Frankenthal – Two dead people were found on Monday evening while extinguishing a fire in the Frankenthal city clinic in Rhineland-Palatinate. This was announced by the Rhine-Palatinate police headquarters. According to the fire department, a patient room in the surgical ward burned. According to the current status of the investigation, six people were injured, three of them seriously. The police said that this included staff from the city clinic. The fire had now been extinguished, it was said late in the evening.

The fire in a patient room on the second floor was reported at around 8:20 p.m., the fire department said. “The clinic staff reacted in an exemplary manner and evacuated patients from the adjacent rooms of the ward before the fire department arrived.” According to the fire department, patients were transferred to the remaining areas of the hospital.

Part of the station was affected by the fire. However, the intensive care unit, the entire operating area, the recovery ward and the delivery room are still ready for use. The rest of the clinic's operations were also not affected by the fire.

Criminal police have started an investigation

The Ludwigshafen criminal police began investigating to clarify the cause of the fire and death. The exact number of injured and the type of injuries have not yet been determined, the police said. No information can yet be given about the amount of material damage.

According to the fire department, more than 100 people were deployed – from the fire department, rescue service and the civil protection department of the city of Frankenthal. Psychosocial emergency care experts looked after emergency services, nursing staff and relatives.

According to information on its website, the clinic employs around 700 people. There are 315 inpatient beds and day hospital places available. The sponsor is the city of Frankenthal. dpa