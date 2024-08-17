Home World

Press Split

Two gondolas of the Ferris wheel caught fire on the festival grounds near Leipzig. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

At the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, two gondolas on the Ferris wheel caught fire. It is still unclear how many people were injured.

Großpösna – A fire broke out on the Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig in the evening. According to a dpa reporter on site, several people were injured. There were initially no reports of deaths.

A fire department spokesman told the dpa news agency that the situation was now under control. He was unable to say whether other people were currently in danger. The police and event organizers did not provide any information at this time.

Two gondolas on the Ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. that evening. Several people were treated for burns, the dpa reporter reported. The festival at Störmthaler See, a large rock and pop festival, was initially interrupted as a result. dpa