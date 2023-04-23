FromMartina Lippl close

A dragon at Disneyland in the US suddenly bursts into flames during a live show in California. “Fantasmic” has to be interrupted.

Anaheim – Suddenly a kite bursts into flames at Disneyland. The 14 meter high figure burned during a live show “Fantasmic!” in the amusement park in California (USA), several US media report unanimously. Videos of the incident on Saturday evening (local time) can be found on social networks. A burning dragon can be seen in the darkness. Loudspeaker announcements can be heard ending the performance “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Disneyland attraction bursts into flames

“The dragon’s head started to glow, and I saw fire and some kind of smoke coming out,” an eyewitness told the US news portal abcnews.go.de. The visitor had seen the show at Disneyland in Anaheim a few times and initially thought something new had been added.

California: Dragon on fire at pyro show at Disneyland

Usually, the show ends with Mickey Mouse casting a spell to defeat the fire-breathing dragon, Maleficent. Disney itself describes “Fantasmic!” as a nightly show with special effects and “amazing pyrotechnics.” Apparently there was no spell this time. The performance ended a little more chaotically.

The Maleficent dragon caught fire during the second showing of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park on Saturday night. It happened when Mickey shoots sparks at the giant dragon’s head. The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the scene. pic.twitter.com/pISjxaSC3a — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 23, 2023

Fire at Disneyland in California – no injuries

There were no injuries, reported the broadcaster abc 7, citing the fire brigade. There was initially no information about the damage caused. Disney itself initially did not comment. The on-site attractions in Anaheim, just outside Los Angeles, are a tourist magnet. The show is a journey through Mickey Mouse’s imagination. Disney’s well-known character fights against several villains, including the fire-breathing dragon Maleficent.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, reports abcnews with reference to the responsible fire brigade. (dpa/ml)