Again register a strong fire this Friday afternoon inside the facilities of the Deer Park refinery, located in Texas, United Stateswhich would report the third fire only in 2023.

It would be the abc 13 Television Network, of Houston, who would show some images where the fire in the area can be seen, appearing tall columns of black smoke.

According to official reports, this would be the third fire of the year that occurs within Deer Park Shell, a company from which Petréleos Mexicanos would acquire a refinery located in the neighboring territory.

” The district has received reports of a fire at a facility at north of State Highway 225. Emergency officials have not called for a shelter in place because the wind is blowing away from the city of Deer Park and our schools,” they said through their Facebook account.

They also add that no shelter-in-place has been recommended so far for the Deer Park City, according to city officials.

The OEM freight is actively monitoring the fire and says no impacts are expected in La Porte due to wind speed and direction, local media reported.