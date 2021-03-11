FAZ newsletter for Germany Every morning our editors classify the most important topics of the day. Relevant, up-to-date and entertaining.

According to Netcraft, most of the customers affected were websites in France, where OVHcloud is by far the market leader. The government website data.gouv.fr, which also prepares important information about the coronavirus crisis, went offline, the websites of many municipalities and the online services of the Center Pompidou or the insurer Maif.

But damage also occurred outside of France: The British government website for vehicle registration was temporarily shut down, as was the website of a Polish financial ombudsman, the Lichess chess server or a Welsh export website.

Many hackers affected

Even the hacking community was a victim: According to the IT security company Kaspersky Lab, hackers and criminal groups use 140 OVH servers. 36 percent of them were no longer functional on Monday, tweeted Kaspersky security expert Costin Raiu. Actors who can be traced back to Iran, India or Vietnam are affected. However, the damage is limited because the criminals usually use a large number of servers, he said.

It is still unclear how much data was irrevocably lost. But the scope could be significant. OVHcloud offers its customers offers with different security levels, the prices of which vary accordingly. Obviously, not all data has been “mirrored” as it is called in technical jargon that copies exist in other data centers.

The four data centers located by OVHcloud on the banks of the Rhine accommodate around 100,000 servers. The French company, founded in 1999, operates around 30 other data centers around the world, but the accident is economically a catastrophe. At the beginning of the week, OVHcloud announced plans for an IPO in which the company should be valued at more than one billion euros. These plans are likely to be postponed now.

The founder and CEO, Octave Klaba, wrote on Twitter of the worst day in 22 years: “Not a single word is strong enough to express how sorry I am.” He is doing everything in his power to get things going again quickly .

On Wednesday he had already announced that two of the data centers affected should start again on Monday, March 15, and the third on the following Friday. Customers could save their data on other OVH servers free of charge. In addition, the company wants to provide 10,000 new servers in the next three to four weeks.

A success story so far

The completely destroyed data center in Strasbourg has five floors and is 500 square meters in size. It was inaugurated in 2012. That is where the fire started. According to information from the “Journal du net”, this data center also houses the strategically important OVH offer “Hosted Private Cloud”, which is aimed primarily at large corporate customers.

OVH has so far been considered a French success story. More than 2,200 employees ensure a turnover that amounted to around 600 million euros in 2019 and is likely to be significantly higher today. The company reports on 1.5 million customers on its website.

The Klaba family, which has Polish roots, is the majority owner; in addition to Octave Klaba, other family members work in leading positions. OVH is also involved in the European cloud initiative Gaia-X. Last November, the company also announced a cooperation with Google.