Cuban authorities confirmed that the flames engulfed a fourth tank at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, the main oil storage facility in the west of the island. Extinguishing the fire, which began on August 5, is complicated by high temperatures and winds. The number of missing was reduced from 16 to 14, after two people were found in hospitals.

Cuba continues to fight against the fire at the main oil depot in Matanzas, the worst in the island’s history.

Firefighters from the country and experts from Mexico and Venezuela intensify their efforts after the flames engulfed a fourth tank at the Supertanker Base. The fire consumes critical fuel supplies for an island facing a growing energy crisis.

The effects on the fourth container are the product of the fuel spill in the area after the collapse of tanks 2 and 3. The place is made up of a total of eight tanks.

“The fire is still of great proportions, but there is better access to the area,” the state newspaper ‘Granma’ described this Tuesday, August 9.

A huge column of black smoke and flames are seen above the fuel storage tanks that exploded near Cuba’s supertanker port, in Matanzas, in the west of the island, on August 7, 2022. © Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini

The actions on this day are aimed at “defending the means that have not yet combusted and then moving towards the area where the combustion persists” and trying to cool the tanks, explained the second head of the National Extinction Department of the Cuban Fire Department. Alexander Avalos.

The magnitude of the fire in a highly flammable area has forced experts to change strategies to control the flames on several occasions.

Ávalos indicated that, unlike on Monday, when the firefighters could only focus on defensive actions to preserve the media out of the reach of the deflagration, on this day they are organizing to carry out offensive actions against the fire.

Under this plan, the workers installed a high-pressure water pump from Venezuela and the installation of two more from Mexico is estimated for the next few hours.

“Our specialists are still exploring the area, since the real situation is unknown, what is certain is that there is fuel in combustion,” he said.

The number of missing is reduced to 14 people

Cuban authorities reported that the number of missing, initially 16, was reduced to 14 after two people were found in medical centers. Also, one person died.

One of the first missions of firefighters, when it is possible to enter, will be to rescue victims, local officials said.

Likewise, the state press indicated that until this Tuesday 125 people were treated, of which 19 are hospitalized and 106 patients were discharged.

The injured were treated mainly for burns and smoke inhalation.

“Faced with the complex and intense incident we are facing, we must continue to strengthen unity at work, and the willingness and capacity for victory that characterizes us in adversity (…) Unity is something that distinguishes us and one of the values ​​of our society,” said the island’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

According to the Matanzas authorities, 904 people received the evacuation order and for those who remain in surrounding areas they recommend closing their homes and wearing a mask.









The affected facility caught fire last Friday, August 5, after a lightning strike struck one of its tanks, causing several explosions in recent days, authorities said.

Matanzas is the most important port in Cuba to receive imports of oil and other fuels. Cuban heavy crude, as well as fuel oil and diesel stored in that city, are mainly used to generate electricity on the island.

The fire occurs a few days after the government announced blackouts in Havana, the capital, in the middle of a suffocating summer, so this incident will predictably leave power supplies scarcer.

