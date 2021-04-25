NAfter the fire in the corona ward of a hospital in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the death toll rose to 58. That said a member of the state human rights commission of the German press agency on Sunday. First, eyewitnesses spoke of at least 20 fatalities.

According to eyewitnesses, an explosion preceded the fire in the corona ward of a hospital. A total of 120 people were on the station, 90 of whom were rescued, said the head of the civil protection authority, Kadhim Buhan, according to a report by the state news agency INA.

It was initially unclear how the fire in Al-Khatib hospital in southern Baghdad came about. A short circuit or a problem with the oxygen cylinders were cited as possible reasons. According to media reports, one of the bottles had exploded, causing fire to spread in the station. Firefighters soon got the flames under control.

Rescuers were shown in pictures of the incident taking victims from the hospital. Smoke rose from several windows.

On Wednesday, the number of corona infections detected in Iraq jumped the one million mark. So far, 15,217 corona deaths have been registered in the country with 40 million inhabitants. After decades of conflict, Iraq’s hospitals are poorly equipped.