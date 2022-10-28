In the house severely affected by a fire in Catanzarowhich also caused the death of some children, present inside the house at the time of the fire, the agents would have found thousands of euros in banknotes. Some of these had obviously gone up in smoke, burned by the flames that broke out, burning everything and taking three lives.

In the house of the Corasoniti family in Catanzaro, lapped by flames and in which three children have lost their lives (22-year-old Saverio with autism, 16-year-old Aldo and 12-year-old Mattia), the agents have made a very strange discovery.

During the inspection carried out by Carabinieri of the Scientificof the Provincial Command of Catanzaro, and by the Fire Brigade, carried out on Tuesday, thousands of euros were found, all in banknotes, some of which went up in smoke.

The Prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catanzaro, Francesco Bordonali, who coordinates the investigations into the fire that broke out in the Catanzaro house, will have to understand if the discovery has any importance in the case or not. The family’s lawyer, Francesco Gigliotti, has already asked for further investigations.

The lawyer, in fact, asked for the use of luminol to look for organic traces and to find all the keys to the apartment. The front door was locked, as were some interior doors. The lawyer asks not to exclude any leads, also analyzing the phone records to understand if there have been requests for help or not.

Fire in Catanzaro: the three brothers perished in the flames

The bodies of Saverio, Aldo and Mattia Corasoniti were intact when the firefighters found them. They died the night between 21 and 22 October in the fire of their apartment in a public building in the Pistoia district of the Calabrian city.

They probably died of asphyxiation, but further investigations at the autopsy are needed to be sure. The 42-year-old father Vitaliano and his 14-year-old son Antonello remain in the hospital in serious condition, both intoxicated. 41-year-old mother Rita Mazzei was also in hospital with severe burns. And her little sister Zaira Mara, 10, protected by her mother during the fire.