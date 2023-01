Big fire in the commercial area of ​​Castel Romano, in via di Piscina Cupa. The ‘Orizzonte’ store caught fire around 10pm, with high flames visible from Pomezia and Rome and thick black smoke that covered the area. About twenty vehicles from the fire brigade were on site, who are working to put out the blaze. Five teams of firefighters, they write on Twitter, are also at work with airport vehicles.